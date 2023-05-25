Sid’s One Stop, which was started by Zydeco legend Sid Williams 47 years ago, closed its doors at its location in north Lafayette.
The store, 803 Martin Luther King Drive, started by Williams and his wife, Susanna, and offered groceries, lunch, boudin and other items. The store got its launch after Williams came back from a casino after winning $20,000, he told KATC.
The store was integrated into the community with customers celebrating milestones with Williams’ family, his daughter, Rhonda Williams Brown, wrote earlier this month.
“An end of an era is over,” she wrote. “My sisters Shelly Williams and Jodi Gonzalez-Williams grew up in that store. Our customers weren’t just customers. Y’all celebrated the birth of our kids, our graduations and weddings. Thanks to our loyal customers/family. Like my father always said, ‘We wouldn’t be nothing without y’all.’”
Williams later opened El Sido's Zydeco and Blues club.
“I’ve been a pioneer,” he told KATC.