Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened.
The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items.
The eatery was one of over 30 in Lafayette Parish that were shuttered in 2022.
The move comes after plans for a New Iberia location were scrapped.
“This location in our franchise underperformed compared to our other locations, and the franchisee decided to close its doors,” creative director Aaron Young said in a statement. “We are saddened to leave the amazing community of Lafayette, and closing was an extremely tough decision.”
The brand has since opened locations in Moss Bluff and Sulphur and still lists a Baton Rouge location as coming soon.
Plans for the New Iberia location, which was under another franchisee, were scrapped due to the rising costs of construction, a spokesman said.
That location was to be part of an outparcel building in the Shops of New Iberia, at 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Construction is nearly complete and lease agreements could be finalized soon.