Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette.
The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
The Coppell, Texas-based company officials have not announced the move, but it will be only the second in Louisiana after it opened a location along Poydras Street in New Orleans in 2019.
Dave & Busters, which has nearly 150 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is expected to open over 200 units in North America, one report indicated, after it opened three locations in the fourth quarter of 2021 and six in fiscal year 2020.
According to its most recent earnings report, the company — which closed on its purchase of Main Event Entertainment in 2022 — reported a revenue increase of over 50% in the third quarter compared to a year ago. It opened three locations, all in the western U.S., in the third quarter.
Dave & Busters in April announced it, along with investors, would acquire Main Event for $835 million. Main Event has about 50 locations across the country, including one in Baton Rouge.
“We remain focused on driving innovation, growth and value creation for our stakeholders,” company CEO Chris Morris said during an earnings call. “The future is incredibly bright for this new organization, and I am excited about sharing our progress with you over the next few years.”
The Dave & Busters is the latest development in the second phase of the shopping center. TopGolf is in negotiations to purchase land next to Costco, while a hotel and other properties are also planned.
Other businesses in that area will include a 335-unit high-end apartment complex, Small Sliders restaurant, Jet Coffee, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, a four-story, 100-room hotel and a Discount Tire. Negotiations are underway on two other properties, including two restaurants.
The developer behind the hotel project is expected to close on land in the next 30-45 days. Land nearby is expected to include a bank, another restaurant and office spaces.