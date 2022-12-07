The proposed merger agreement between Lafayette-based LHC Group and United Health Group has been delayed until the first quarter of next year.
According to documents filed Tuesday, LHC Group requested extending the date for the deal to be finalized based on the waiting period associated with federal antitrust laws. Both companies received requests for additional documents in June from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with the merger, and both certified their responses on Tuesday.
The FTC's request is believed to be in regard to employee compensation within the home health care industry, Becker's Hospital Review reported. The request involves how minimum wage employees experience challenges with bargaining for higher wages.
The deal was initially expected to be final by the end of the year. LHC Group’s shareholders approved the $5.4 billion merger with United Health in June after both companies announced the pending deal in March.
The move would add one of the country’s largest home-health firms to a portfolio that already includes doctor groups, clinics and surgery centers, as well as some home-based services with a headquarters at LHC Group’s Lafayette office on Hugh Wallis Road.