Dee Stanley has been named president and chief executive officer at Sides & Associates.
Stanley had been chief operating officer and vice president for six years and previously was chief administrative officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government. He was also news director at KLFY, clerk for the Lafayette City Council and reporter at KLFY.
Company founder and immediate past president Larry Sides will remain as its board chair.
--
Nestor, the startup health care tech company founded by Jordy Nelson and Shawn Johnston, has completed The Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute early-stage accelerator program and secured $1 million in funding.
The company, housed inside the Opportunity Machine in downtown Lafayette, is developing electronic health records software aimed at streamlining workflows for chiropractors, physical therapists and massage therapists.
--
John Caro has joined Alliant Insurance Services as vice president within the Alliant Americas Division.
Caro will be based in Lafayette but will retain a national focus to work with clients to improve their risk management and loss control practices. He has more than 30 years of experience in insurance, banking and biotechnology industries and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the graduate school of banking at LSU.
--
John Oubre, former executive director of the Port of Iberia, was guest speaker at the Louisiana directors meeting of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association’s southwest district meeting at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.
Oubre is a professional specialists for Dale Carnegie in Acadiana and has been with the Winner Institute for 15 years.
Lance David with David Funeral Home of New Iberia is governor for the LFDA’s southwest district.