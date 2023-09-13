Two large sections of land along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch could be the site of commercial and residential projects.
Local developer Cliff Guidry is seeking approval from the city zoning commission during its Monday meeting to rezone two large parcels to allow for the Camellia Ventures development, records show.
Both parcels, currently owned by the Hamilton Plantation Corporation, are zoned agricultural and are being considered for commercial heavy and commercial mixed zonings. The land has remained undeveloped for years but is surrounded by several commercial projects that are either under construction or were built in recent years.
The lots are on the rear of the property, abutting Stuller Inc., with the lot closest to Camellia Boulevard being earmarked for a high-density residential project, documents show.
Guidry is believed to be in negotiations to buy the property. Total acreage is not listed.
Hamilton Plantation Corporation, which is registered to Eva Senegal of Lafayette and several others, last year listed the entire 101-acre property at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Verot School Road for sale at $52.7 million.
It recently sold two acres of that lot for $1.77 million to a Lafayette dental firm, land records show. It also recently sold 55 acres along Tolson Road to an LLC registered to local developer Jordan Daigle for $2.64 million, records show.
Guidry’s project is across Camellia Boulevard from the Camellia Ponds project, which will include several medical offices, and a Rouses Market that is expected to be open either in late fall or early winter, a Rouses spokesperson said.