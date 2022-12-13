A four-story, 100-room hotel will be built in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center development next to Costco.
Hotelier Ricky Patel is in negotiations to buy the 5.12-acre parcel of land between Spring Farm and Meadow Farm Drive for the hotel and will be go before the Lafayette Consolidated Government's city planning commission later this month for plat approval.
Patel will purchase the entire property and subdivide it into parcels to sell to other businesses, said Diana Stephens, real estate agent with Scout Real Estate who has overseen the sale of the properties. Patel is expected to close on the property in January.
The hotel would be the second in that area of what could become an entertainment district for Lafayette with the Courtyard by Marriott Lafayette South, 200 Frem Boustany Road. Patel’s hotel would be between the prospective locations of TopGolf and Dave & Busters.
“It’s a good part of town to have a hotel in,” she said. “There are already a few in the area, and there’s one a block away. We expect with the growth of what we are calling an entertainment district there will be demand for rooms.”
Patel, who in recent years owned hotels in Broussard, is in negotiations for a brand for the hotel, she said.
The property will be divided into four one-acre sections with the middle being targeted for a restaurant that could complement the hotel, Stephens said.
Patel is also in negotiations for the two one-acre lots on the southern edge of the property, Stephens said. A bank is hoping to buy one and build a three-story building on it, and the other lot could be sold and developed into a strip center that could include one or two restaurants.
The middle acre will be set aside for a 4,000-5,000 square-foot restaurant that would serve as a complement to the hotel, she said.
“Something that would service the hotel and the area,” she said. “We want something a little higher end, but it could be something for lunch or dinner. Just something unique.”
The development is the latest in the activity in the high-end development in south Lafayette, which is shaping up to be the largest wave of commercial construction in Lafayette since the first phase of Ambassador Town Center.
The businesses that announced intentions to open there include Jet Coffee, Smalls Sliders restaurant, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, a 335-unit high end apartment complex and a Discount Tire.
Negotiations are ongoing on two other properties, including a restaurant along Ambassador Caffery Parkway on property owned by developer Phil Devey and another restaurant next to Patel’s property that is expected to be sold early next year.
Not part of the development but nearby is the 27.5 acres at 4800 Ambassador Caffery Parkway that is under contract to be sold, records indicate. The property is listed at $20 million and is zoned commercial heavy.