Lafayette-based District South Real Estate has joined forces with a national technology group.
District South, with 40 agents in the Acadiana region, will pair with The Real Brokerage, a publicly traded company that pairs offers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empowers agents to provide a seamless experience for buyers and sellers, officials announced Tuesday.
Carrie Theard and Sean Hettich started District South in 2017. District South has ranked among the top-producing teams in Louisiana, recording the highest per agent sales of any firm for the past five years, and last year completed 960 transactions and nearly $252 million in sales, officials said.
“By joining Real, we are once again blending the best of both worlds,” Théard said. “Real offers us the opportunity to continue to offer what our agents value most while also providing opportunities for building wealth long-term.”
The Real Brokerage was founded in 2014 and serves 48 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with more than 12,000 agents.