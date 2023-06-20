Luna Bar & Grill, which opened to much fanfare nearly three years ago in downtown Lafayette, will close Sunday.
The restaurant, 533 Jefferson St., posted to Facebook to confirm an earlier post that it will close. It cited a rise in rent by the building’s owner as a reason it will close its doors.
“Our rent has been raised to a point that we aren’t comfortable with moving forward,” the post read. As far are relocating goes, we are already upside down from renovating our current property. So we won’t be moving locations.”
Chef Dave Evans, which opened the original Luna Bar & Grill location in downtown Lake Charles, opened in the 3,000-square-foot former V Bar location. It was part of an expansion, Evans said at the time.
He now has a south Lake Charles location at 5656 Nelson Road, Suite B2.
Luna is known for its vintage music theme and diverse menu that is described on the restaurant’s website as if “California and Louisiana combined tastes calling it ‘Cali-ana.’ ” Drinks, he noted, will also take on band names, including the Pearl Jam, the Blues Traveler and the Smashing Pumpkins.