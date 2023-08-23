Home price growth in Louisiana cooled off in the second quarter, the fourth straight quarter to do so, and is expected to decline in the fourth quarter, one economist predicted.
Year-over-year growth was at 0.4% in the second quarter, down from 5% in the first quarter and the high of 13.8% in the second quarter of 2022, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Growth over the next four quarters is expected to be flat.
In the Lafayette MSA, the median residential list price dropped 10% in April, the lowest among the state’s nine MSAs, compared to a year ago. Also in April, 30% of all active listings were reported to have dropped the list price on the property, data shows, as all but two MSAs topped 30%.
“Home price growth statewide has slowed more than projected in each of the last two quarters,” Wagner wrote.
The strongest market was Shreveport, which reported a 20% growth in median home list price in April, the 11th straight month of growth of at least 20%.
Employment: The state’s employment outlook is brighter, Wagner noted, as it is projected to gain 27,000 jobs over the next four quarters with the Lafayette MSA and every other region except the Houma/Thibodaux area expected to faster job growth in the next year.
Job growth is predicted to be at least 2% over the next six months in six of the state’s MSAs with Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Alexandria expected to experience the strongest gains.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the job losses that followed, only four MSAs have had growth with Hammond’s 5.2% increase leading the way. The Lafayette is 0.5% lower than its job total in February 2020. The Lake Charles area is down 13.7%.
The state’s unemployment rate, which was at 3.6% in the second quarter, is expected to remain flat over the next 12 months.
Other: Consumer spending remains solid, Wagner wrote, thanks to inflation-adjusted disposable income growth that exceeded 4% in each of the past two months. Household purchases were strong in durable goods, items that are expected to last at least three years.
Business spending, while rebounding some in the second quarter in sales of nonresidential structures and equipment, remained soft in the second quarter.
A baseline forecast for U.S. gross domestic product calls for slight declines in growth rates in the next 12 months.