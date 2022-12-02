Ed Bowie took on a job that nobody wanted at the time as director of Acadiana Open Channel. People kept telling him he would be a great match for the channel, which their comments didn’t come over as a compliment.
“My wife came home one day and she said…’They're looking for someone to run AOC. Why don’t you apply for that job?’” Bowie said, “I laughed out loud at the time. AOC was not really well thought of.”
The public broadcast station was surrounded by controversy and lacked leadership for quite some time. But he took the job and eventually turned the station into a professional environment, jump-started people’s careers and helped capture the sometimes odd history and people of Lafayette.
Now, after 24 years as the executive director, Bowie is retiring.
“Almost every minute of working there was a bit of a privilege,” Bowie said, “I got to be quite literally got to be in the best seats in the house for darn near everything that happened in Lafayette.”
Bowie found his way to Lafayette in 1967. He was following a girlfriend to then-University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he would eventually graduate in business marketing. He was pretty much aimless until enlisting in the Vietnam War where he learned about the world and gained more knowledge.
He would have a not-so-successful consulting gig after completing college and did volunteer work for AOC starting in 1984. Before Bowie became director in 1998, the station was marred in controversy due to a Ku Klux Klan group having its own show.
The show ran for a while until the NAACP caught wind of the program.
“These guys were one tooth, drooling, knucklehead Ku Klux Klansman, and they would sit in front of the camera and spout all the racist kind of stuff,” he said. “It was like throwing a match onto gas (when the NAACP got involved). A lot of people supporting AOC blamed AOC for allowing these people to speak. Truth of the matter, that’s the reason AOC exists — so everybody can speak.”
AOC was hemorrhaging administration and even found its way onto national news. It was an environment of chaos and tarnished the image of the channel.
Amid that controversy, Bowie took the job.
“(The staff) handed me a stuffed gorilla,” he recalled. “They said, ‘This gorilla is going to be on your back. Good luck with this’. Those first years were extremely stressful (and) a lot of long, long hours.”
He persevered through it, tightened up the team and brought professionalism to the studio. He worked to get health insurance for the team and other benefits.
He oversaw the transition into the digital age, the introduction of social media and the expansion into a fiber network allowing the channel to grow its audience and become a mainstay in the Lafayette media landscape. He owes the channel and his success to the team at AOC media.
“The answer I’ve been preparing since I realized I was coming to the end was I was here when a lot of things happened,” he said. “I didn’t make them happen necessarily. I was blessed with an incredible lineup.”
The channel brought the unfiltered truth and the lies of the city that traditional media could not. It ranged from the unique and beautiful culture through local artists and festivals of Acadiana to the strange and sometimes odd characters in the community. He crafted a microcosm of the loudest and most passionate people of Acadiana, all in the hope that someone out there is listening.
“The reason AOC is a benefit in the media landscape is we can do the kind of coverage traditional media cannot do,” Bowie said. “None of the commercial stations can cover a two-hour debate. The thing that meant the most to me was watching people come in with no sense at all and leave with a real sense of power and skill. A lot joined the working world based on what they learned at AOC.”
The shifting environment and variety of shows are important, he said. Bowie believes strongly in the First Amendment’s freedom of speech and expression. The channel offers people the ability to get their message out there to whoever is listening.
This sometimes creates an environment of bewilderment and chaos, but as Bowie sees it, it’s their right as Americans, though they are not free of the consequences of their words once they leave the studio.
“I don’t know how you cannot be passionate about protecting people’s right to participate in the community dialogue,” Bowie said, “If you can’t understand that community dialogue, you can’t get your information reliably. You can’t vote reliably. Media is everything to how we're going to function in a society.”
Bowie also helped people launch careers. Brandon Journet, now with Hot 107.9, and his friends once hosted a Jackass-like show in the 2000s called Dead Air. While the show was not the least bit serious, Journet said, Bowie saw his passion to create and fostered an environment for him to learn.
“Ed really tolerated us,” he said. “We were young energy. He didn’t have to deal with us being so rambunctious, but he corralled that energy and guided us. Ed has always been someone to chime in and reminds me of those very humble beginnings.”
Siphrojen Goings volunteered at AOC before Bowie entered the picture. She worked at the channel through the height of controversy and watched Bowie recover from it. He also created an inclusive environment that was not there before his time.
“He was just a professional superbeing,” she recalled. “He encouraged people to make their ideas come into reality. He was the first White person I’ve ever had any dealings with, and at first it was hard. Over the years you do realize that people have kindness in their heart and they don’t judge you by the color of your skin. You know you found a gem.”