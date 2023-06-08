An employee died Wednesday morning at the Baker Hughes in Broussard, KATC is reporting.
Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed a fatal incident at the plant and that it is conducting an investigation. The victim's identity has not been released.
In a statement to KATC, the company confirmed a “tragic employee death” and that safety is top priority.
“We are devastated by the news, and our hearts go out to those impacted by this loss,” the statement read. “The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and local communities is always our top priority, and we are investigating this incident internally while cooperating with the local authorities.”
This story will be updated.