The average sale price of an existing home in Lafayette Parish in July remained below last year’s runaway prices as prices in some areas are starting to trend downward.
The 210 resales reported in the parish last month went for an average sale price of $271,152, the highest this year but still well below the months in the second half of 2022 that had average sale prices bumping up toward $280,000, according to data from analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
So far this year both the average and median sales prices are down 2% compared to a year ago as rising increased interest rates and insurance costs have put a squeeze on the industry.
Other signs point to a cooling market: total new listings for existing homes is down 22.6% from a year ago and the typical home is spending 13 more days on average on the market compared to a year ago.
“Despite facing supply shortages in certain price points, increasing interest rates and insurance costs and the heat, Acadiana’s homebuyers seemed to be surprisingly willing to enter the market,” Bacque wrote. “Sellers are less enthusiastic.”
The overall numbers for the parish are being skewed by the escalating prices for new construction, although that average sale price dipped in July compared to June. The overall average sale price of a home last month rose by 2% compared to a year ago, Bacque wrote, but the average sale price for new construction rose up by 9.6% to just under $335,000.
Newly built homes have averaged about four months on the market before being sold, a mark that’s nearly four times the rate from a year ago, data shows.