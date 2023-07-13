ExxonMobil has agreed to buy Denbury Inc., a leading carbon capture and exploration company whose sequestration acreage in Louisiana has skyrocketed recently. The $4.9 billion transaction was announced Thursday.
The all-stock deal came out to $89.45 per share, according to an ExxonMobil news release. Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil stock for each Denbury share they own.
The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, though it is still subject to regulatory reviews and Denbury shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Acquiring Denbury would give ExxonMobil the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in U.S. at 1,300 miles, roughly 925 of which is in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.
It also adds to a growing carbon sequestration portfolio for ExxonMobil, which is planning to store carbon dioxide from CF Industries’ Donaldsonville plant and Nucor’s Convent plant at a Vermilion Parish site it owns.
The deal will also hand over Denbury’s Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain oil and natural gas operations to ExxonMobil. Those assets include reserves of more than 200 million barrels of oil, or 47,000 barrels of oil per day at current production levels.
“Denbury’s advantaged CO2 infrastructure provides significant opportunities to expand and accelerate ExxonMobil’s low-carbon leadership across our Gulf Coast value chains,” Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions division, said in a statement. “Once fully developed and optimized, this combination of assets and capabilities has the potential to profitably reduce emissions by more than 100 million metric tons per year in one of the highest-emitting regions of the U.S.”
Denbury officials said the ExxonMobil offer was a “compelling opportunity” to join a petrochemical giant whose focus has increased in recent years on low-carbon technologies.
“Through this process, it became clear that the transaction with ExxonMobil is in the best interests of our company, our shareholders, and all Denbury stakeholders,” Denbury president and CEO Chris Kendall said in a statement. “Importantly, given the significant capital and years of work required to fully develop our CO2 business, ExxonMobil is the ideal partner with extensive resources and capabilities.”
Denbury has been scooping up Louisiana acreage over the past two years for future carbon storage projects.
In June, Denbury announced partnerships that would create sequestration sites in St. Charles and St. Helena parishes. At the time, the firm said those deals would push its total carbon dioxide sequestration portfolio to roughly 2 billion tons across 10 sites in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming.
In July 2022, Denbury signed a lease for about 18,000 acres in Assumption and St. James parishes for a future carbon sequestration project. That land is about five miles from the company’s carbon dioxide Green Pipeline near Donaldsonville.
The company in March 2022 announced similar lease agreements for an 84,000-acre site about 30 miles southeast of New Orleans that could hold about 500 million tons, as well as an 11,000-acre site near Donaldsonville to hold about 30 million tons.
Denbury also signed a deal in May 2022 to help expand the carbon storage capabilities of Nutrien’s Geismar complex. Nutrien is considering building a “clean” ammonia plant at the Geismar site.
The Texas firm is also teaming up with Clean Hydrogen Works and Hafnia for a proposed $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish that would create ammonia using carbon capture.
The latest announcements come as the future of carbon capture in Louisiana hangs in the balance. The Environmental Protection Agency held public hearings in June on the state’s bid to claim primacy, or direct regulatory control, over Class VI carbon dioxide injection wells from the federal government. State officials are hopeful the EPA will make a primacy decision by the end of the year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and industry advocates have championed carbon capture as an economic driver and a greenhouse gas restrictor. However, critics have questioned the technology's effectiveness and safety. Pushback against a proposed well in Livingston Parish led to a slew of bills attempting to curb carbon capture, though most of those bills failed amid industry pushback.