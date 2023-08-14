A new health club concept is the latest business to sign on for space at The Forum.
F45 Training will open possibly in January in one of the spaces along Johnston Street in the large mixed-use development planned for the corner of Johnston Street and Mount Vernon Roads.
It’s the fourth business that announced it will open in the development, owner Derek Curry said. A coffee shop is also planned.
F45 Training is a global fitness franchised business with over 2,000 locations in 74 countries, according to its website. Kate Grevey and Daniel Blankenship, a native of Lafayette, will be the owners.
Workouts consist of high intensity interval training, and members can complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time, its website indicates, and can help members achieve the best results.
Others businesses planned for The Forum include Jersey Mike’s Subs, Legends Bar & Grill and Sneaker Politics.
“I saw the renderings and the concept, and it looked like a perfect fit,” Blankenship said in a released statement. “It’s beautiful and has a great synergy. It’s going to be a great place to help build (our) community and emphasize the community spirit we’re looking for.”