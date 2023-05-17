The Field & Stream store in Lafayette will close as the space will be used for the Dick’s Sporting Goods next door, reports indicate.
A building permits filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government for $1.635 million indicates the store at 111 Old Camp Road, Suite B, will be converted to a Dick’s with the removal of all branding, signage and unique design elements, including the store’s entry.
A closing date for the store is not known.
It comes after Dick’s officials announced in March it would begin shifting away from its Field & Stream concept and put more into its other outdoor retail brand, Public Lands.
The store, the brand’s first in Louisiana, opened in 2016 in the first phase of the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center with much fanfare. Former NFL and UL quarterback Jake Delhomme helped celebrate the store’s opening along with stars from Louisiana-based shows Duck Dynasty and Swamp People.
Dick’s announced the decision to shutter its Field & Stream brand during its fourth quarter earnings call. The Lafayette store is one of 12 remaining stores, and the company will convert it and three others to expanded Dick's stores with the other eight being converted to Dick’s House of Sport stores, reports indicate.
The company hopes to have at least 75 House of Sport locations over the next five years, reports indicate. The concept includes facilities for customers to actually experience a sport.