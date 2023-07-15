A business park along Interstate 49 in Carencro had its first lot sold for a national retail outlet and the remaining lots are for sale.
An LLC connected to Baton Rouge developer Ted R. Terrell bought just under 1 acre at the entrance of the 13.5-acre, seven-lot development last month, land records show. Castille Real Estate Co. owns the development, which is next to the Best Stop store currently under construction.
Dirt work on the site began recently, and the building will house a Sherwin Williams store, said commercial real estate agent Clinton Shepard with Lee & Associates.
The remaining lots are for sale, most of which are just over an acre, documents show. The lot in the rear of the development is 6 acres and was earlier pitched as a ideal location for a hotel.