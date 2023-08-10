A solar panel manufacturer will establish a manufacturing facility at the Acadiana Regional Airport, a $1.1 billion project that will create over 700 jobs with a payroll of at least $40 million.
First Solar, which is the largest solar energy manufacturer in the western hemisphere, is behind the project, which will be its fifth American manufacturing facility. State officials say the project could be the largest single capital investment in the area’s history.
“First Solar’s selection of Iberia Parish for its newest solar panel production facility leaves no doubt that Louisiana is leading the global energy transition, and creating good-paying jobs as a result,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This massive investment and the jobs it will create are a huge win for the people of Acadiana and the entire state. It is proof positive that Louisiana’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to energy is growing and diversifying our economy.”
The company will produce high-performance photovoltaic solar modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, that captures solar power and transfers it into sustainable energy. The products include the company’s Series 7 modules, which are expected to be built with all U.S.-made components.
Founded in 1999, First Solar is a leading American-based energy technology company and global provider of eco-efficient solar modules. The company is unique among the world’s 10 largest solar panel manufacturers as the only company with a U.S. headquarters and without a base of operations in China.
The company’s site will be on a Louisiana Economic Development-certified site.
“We are pleased to partner with Louisiana as we lean into our commitment to creating enduring value for America by expanding our solar manufacturing footprint and the domestic value chains that enable it,” said First Solar CEO Mark Widmar.
“As we evaluated our options, Louisiana’s ability to deliver the talent we need stood out, thanks to its extensive workforce development initiatives and the presence of academic institutions such as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette which now features a world-class solar energy lab.”