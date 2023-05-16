A franchised chicken and custard restaurant will open next to The Chimes near River Ranch.
Super Chix Chicken & Custard, a growing brand that has announced six locations this year, signed a lease at the end of April to open in a 2,800-square-foot space in the Camellia Oaks development that a Baton Rouge ownership group bought last year, land records show.
The Super Chix location, which will be the first one in Louisiana, will be owned by Billy Jacob and Andrew Mitts, who own the 13 Five Guys Burgers & Fries locations in Baton Rouge and the New Orleans areas. The restaurant could be open by early next year.
“We really pay attention to detail, and that’s what we learned Five Guys,” said Jacob, a Lafayette native. “Don’t let anything vary from the original. You know, it’s chicken, but chicken is popular everywhere. So it’s a great product, and we offer a lot more.”
In the nearly two decades that River Ranch has completely altered the retail landscape in south Lafayette, the land just outside its entrance …
The brand is a fast-casual concept that chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh cut french fries, salads and frozen custard. Last year it announced five locations would open in Lafayette along with St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes.
It opened at least 16 locations in 2022 and expects to double that number this year, said CEO Darryl Neider, also a former Five Guys franchisee. The Lafayette location will employ about 50, Jacob said.
Go-TJ Properties, headed by Donnie Jarreau with Jarreau Real Estate and Gregory Tramontin, bought the 10,000-square-foot retail space at the corner of the development of what is expected to be known as Camellia Oaks for $1.67 million last year, land records show.
It will house a specialized fitness center and a wellness spa and health care clinic.
Construction has been ongoing on The Chimes location for some time after the owners obtained a building permit last summer, but an open date is unknown. Other spots inside the development remain for sale.
The development is another piece added to what is becoming a large commercial anchor of Lafayette Parish that borders Kaliste Saloom Road, Camellia Boulevard, Verot School Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Topgolf expects to open by the end of the year.
“That’s a gorgeous piece of property,” Jacob said. “That entire corridor — who knows, 10 years from now, what it’s going to look like. It’s very exciting to be in all of this.”