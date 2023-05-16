A franchised chicken and custard restaurant will open next to The Chimes near River Ranch.

Super Chix Chicken & Custard, a growing brand that has announced six locations this year, signed a lease at the end of April to open in a 2,800-square-foot space in the Camellia Oaks development that a Baton Rouge ownership group bought last year, land records show.

The Super Chix location, which will be the first one in Louisiana, will be owned by Billy Jacob and Andrew Mitts, who own the 13 Five Guys Burgers & Fries locations in Baton Rouge and the New Orleans areas. The restaurant could be open by early next year.

“We really pay attention to detail, and that’s what we learned Five Guys,” said Jacob, a Lafayette native. “Don’t let anything vary from the original. You know, it’s chicken, but chicken is popular everywhere. So it’s a great product, and we offer a lot more.”