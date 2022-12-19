The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for nearly three times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows.
Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than any of the other surveyed areas in Louisiana and was 17th among over 1,000 counties surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home there was 169%, data shows, with the median purchase price of $65,000 with a median resale price of $175,000. The numbers are up from a year ago when the typical gross ROI was at 144%.
At just 40 homes flipped in the quarter, it was the largest amount among the 14 parishes surveyed and made up 5.8% of all homes sold there. Yet it’s a drop from 57 flips in the second quarter.
House flipping slowed slightly across the country in the third quarter to 7.5% of all home sales, down from 8.2% in the second quarter but remain up from 5.9% one year ago. It's also the third-highest rate on record.
Gross profits on typical transactions also dropped to $62,000 in the third quarter, or 18% from the second quarter and 11.4% from one year ago.
In Lafayette Parish, the typical gross profit was $40,000 for a ROI of 23.5%, which was slightly up from the second quarter. The 63 flipped homes sold accounted for 5.9% of all home sales, both lower than second-quarter totals as real estate prices in the parish remain inflated compared to pre-pandemic figures.
“This is a classic good news/bad news report for fix-and-flip investors,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “While flipping activity in the third quarter was among the highest on record, gross profits and profit margins declined significantly, reflecting the overall pricing weakness in today’s housing market.”