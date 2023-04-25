A Florida company has bought almost 1,600 acres in St. Landry Parish for a solar farm.
NextEra Energy closed on its deal last week on a nearly $200 million project that will be installed just east of Port Barre along LA 741, said Bill Rodier, executive director of St. Landry Parish Economic Development. It’s the second company to move forward with a solar farm in the parish this year.
Construction of what will be St. Landry Solar is expected to begin either late summer or early fall and require 18 month for completion, Rodier said.
The project will create over 100 construction jobs to go along with a core management team of 35-45 people behind the project.
Earlier this year Lightsource bp, a BP subsidiary that is building a giant solar farm in Pointe Coupee Parish, said it will build a $170 million facility near the Plaisance community. That project, a 180-megawatt facility that will be generate enough energy to power 30,700 homes, is expected to be operating by late next year.
Prairie Ronde is expected to create about 250 construction jobs at its peak, according to Lightsouce bp. The company said the solar plant will provide a $20 million revenue boost to St. Landry Parish government agencies.
“We’re getting more inquiries for solar,” Rodier said. “There are a couple of things that are absolutely critical. Obviously you have to have the land, and these solar farms have to be put up in a reasonable proximity to power grids.”