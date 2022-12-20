Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has named a new Acadiana market president.
Stephanie Manson, currently chief operating officer for Our Lady of the Lake Health, was named to the position about six months after hospital officials parted ways with Kathleen Healy-Collier, officials announced on Tuesday. Manson will lead the system’s Acadiana system, which includes the 328-bed Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and other locations.
Manson, who has been with FMOLHS for 25 years, replaces chief operating officer Donna Landry, who had served in the interim. Manson will begin March 1.
“Stephanie has dedicated her career to FMOLHS and offers a depth of experience and knowledge of health care operations as well as our organization and its values,” FMOLHS CEO Richard Vath said. “She has served in various leadership roles during her years with us and has helped skillfully navigate both the challenges of a global pandemic and the rollout of major systemwide initiatives. I have the utmost confidence in her leadership.”
Manson will be responsible for the strategic vision for Our Lady of Lourdes Health. She is the second woman chosen to lead the hospital since Sister Agnes Marie Fitzsimmons served as administrator from 1966 until 1983.
“Our Lady of Lourdes has an excellent reputation for quality care and compassionate service along with an unwavering commitment to the community that I have long admired,” Manson said. “I am honored and humbled to work alongside such an incredible group of team members and physicians and look forward to continuing their good work for the Acadiana region.”
The hiring comes after FMOLHS announced Healy-Collier’s departure in a four-sentence statement late in the afternoon on July 13. Healy-Collier “has concluded her tenure with the organization,” the statement read, but did not reference any time limit for her tenure or any reason for her departure.
Manson began her career with FMOLHS as an administrative resident with Our Lady of the Lake and held progressive leadership positions, including the first administrator named at Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital. In 2015, she was named chief information officer.
As COO, she was responsible for operational oversight of the 800-bed regional medical center, the Ascension, Livingston, North and Assumption campuses, the Children’s Hospital and multiple outpatient sites.
She holds dual master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in business and health administration and a bachelor’s from LSU.