The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings rose in the first quarter, data shows.
In the five-parish region, 98 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 2,163 homes, according to data from national property data provider ATTOM in its U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
That quarterly total was up from 81 filed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 84 filed one year ago.
The rate is lower than the Baton Rouge area (1 out of every 1,333 home) but slightly higher than the New Orleans area (1 out of every 2,224). Of the submarkets listed, St. Tammany Parish was among the highest with 106 filings, or 1 out of every 1,027 homes.
Louisiana had 1,052 properties with foreclosure filings in the first quarter, or 1 for every 1,964 housing units, data shows. The rate is the 26th-highest in the U.S.
Nationwide, the number of filings increased from 6% from the previous quarter but were up 22% from a year ago. Filings for March, however, shot up 20% from February and 10% from a year ago, marking the 23rd straight month of year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity.
“Despite efforts made by government agencies and policy makers to try and reduce foreclosure rates, we are seeing an upward trend in foreclosure activity,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “This unfortunate trend can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as rising unemployment rates, foreclosure filings making their way through the pipeline after two years of government intervention, and other ongoing economic challenges.”