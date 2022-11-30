N. Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. has been named as chief administrative officer for Business First Bancshares and b1Bank.
Vascocu will be the first chief administrative officer for b1Bank. He has more than 27 years of banking experience, most recently serving as director of commercial banking strategy for First Horizon Bank. He spent 17 years with IberiaBank, serving as Acadiana market president and commercial relationship manager and team leader in Baton Rouge.
He previously served as chairman of the board and finance chair of One Acadiana and as a commissioner with the Louisiana Economic Development Authority.
He earned a bachelor's in economics from Vanderbilt University.