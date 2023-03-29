The building that housed the Fontana Fitness Center for years has been sold to a Lafayette tech company for $2 million.
Techneaux Technology Services bought the 23,000-square-foot building at 709 Kaliste Saloom Road from sellers Paul and Rose Fontana this week, land records show.
Techneaux, which has been housed at an 11,000-square-foot space along Westgate Road in Scott, hopes to move into the building in about a year, said Ben Johnson, who founded the business 13 years ago.
The building came up for sale when the Fontanas announced late last year it would close on Dec. 31 upon their retirement. The business specialized in occupational therapy, work rehabilitation and fitness and also includes a large pool.
The pool will be filled in, Johnson said, along with other significant improvements that will be made to the building.
This story will be updated.