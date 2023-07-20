Frank Randol is getting back in the game.
The longtime owner of Randol’s Restaurant & Seafood Processing in Lafayette announced late Thursday he has reached a deal to purchase the Mulate’s/Pont Breaux property at 325 W. Mills Ave. in Breaux Bridge.
Randol, who closed his Lafayette operations in November 2021, will name the restaurant “Randol’s” and use the property to accommodate the restaurant, dance hall and processing plant.
The deal is expected to close next month. Details on the new restaurant are pending.
“We feel that we may have a longer role to play in the recovery of tourism post-COVID,” Randol said. “Reopening the site in Breaux Bridge may be the symbolic spark that helps rekindle the flame.”
It's a return to the hospitality and seafood business for Randol, who sold his previous location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road to the owners of Superior Grill for $3.5 million. He said at the time that the offer came out of the blue.
“It was hard for me to see the restaurant go, but it was the best for my family,” Randol said at the time.
The Breaux Bridge location, currently listed for $399,000, has been vacant since August 2021 when the family closed it up, citing the rise of the cost of food and struggles with staffing. The decision was only three months after the death of Randy LeBlanc.
LeBlanc and the general manager of the building’s predecessor, Mulate’s, Jimmy LaGrange bought the building in 2011 and immediately rebranded it.
LaGrange will partner with Randol as general manager. LaGrange spent 25 years with Mulate’s and another 12 years with Randol’s.
“For fifty years, Randol’s welcomed visitors from around the world, giving them an opportunity to become immersed in and fall in love with our culture,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “There is no question Frank can pull off a similar experience at the new historic location, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have for the tourism industry.”
Randol’s previous seafood processing facility shipped seafood across the country. It began shipping to the East Coast and at one point was shipping 5,000 pounds of crabs to Baltimore every night. He has also supplied major markets like Chicago and Las Vegas.
In the 1980s, Randol launched his “Cajun Fest," introducing Cajun food and culture to major markets across the country. He has served as the secretary of the Gulf Seafood Foundation and on the boards of the Crawfish Processors Alliance, the Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board.