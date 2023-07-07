When professional photographer Philip Gould posted on Facebook an elevated shot of the Evangeline Maid commercial sign, near West Cameron and St. Bienville in the heart of Lafayette’s Fightin'ville neighborhood, he had no inkling that the single photo would draw such widespread interest.
Three thousand “likes,” 250 comments and 443 shares later, he said Friday it was the most robust reaction he’s ever received from posting his photos on social media. Many of his best photos have been viewed on social media only by the hundreds of people.
Gould, a California native who has captured images of Acadiana and Louisiana over the course of a half-century of work here, said the photo, taken overhead with the aid of a drone, apparently drew attention for several reasons. For one, the sign, which used to be atop the nearby Evangeline Maid bakery, has been an unofficial Lafayette landmark since 1960. Gould said there is “a lot of attachment” to the sign, which features a loaf of Evangeline bread extending from it.
Gould Facebook follower Carla Broussard expressed her nostalgia for being raised in the area and for Evangeline bread baked there.
Gould said people embrace the historic nature of the Fightin’ville neighborhood, too, which may have gained its unusual name because of this antebellum curiosity: Fistfights were illegal in the Vermilionville limits prior to 1856, and people would travel to this nearby area to settle their differences. Affection for the area runs strong locally.
The sign also hovers over the corner of an old cemetery that’s affiliated with a nearby local church; the elevated vantage point for the photo reveals the cemetery to many people who might not have known it was there, behind a fence. At one time, trees marked the boundaries.
Gould said the connected church is St. Paul’s, established for Black Catholics in 1911. Some of those responding to Gould’s photos backed that connection up. Greg Simone, a local man and neighborhood Good Samaritan who was picking up trash in the vicinity Friday, said he believes it may also be linked to other local churches. Nonetheless, Gould’s Facebook followers expressed some affinity and affection for the old graveyard.
Robert Dafford, a celebrated mural artist, suggested in a Facebook post offered in mirth a link between consumption of white bread — an Evangeline Maid specialty — and the crowded cemetery next door.
Some who responded to Gould’s photo noted the irony of the Evangeline slogan itself — “Stays Fresher Longer” — next to gravesites.
Gould said he’s been working with drone photography since 2017, and he has thought about the Evangeline sign image, taken aloft, for a long time. The photo will surely make it into a photography book that Gould plans for publication in early 2025 with the University of Louisiana Press.
He said he was raised in loftier elevations in northern California and was accustomed to natural vistas presented from high terrain. What Louisiana offers in its natural beauty, he said, is sometimes obscured by its flatness, especially in south Louisiana. The idea for his UL Press project, he said, is to present the state from higher elevations — aircraft, hills, drones, tall buildings, ladders and whatever else is uplifting.
Because of our state's low ground, he said, “there is no sense of drama in much of the landscape.”
In many cases, he said of cultural images, “you have to be above it to see it.”
The book, he said, will try to change that.