Lamm Food Service, a north Lafayette food service distributor, has been sold to a California-based company.
GS Food Group, which has operations across the country and has a distribution center in Ponchatoula, announced the move Friday. The company specializes in K-12 education and food service along with corrections, nonprofits, business and industry and health care.
Terms were not disclosed, but land records indicate GS Food Group bought the properties for $6.375 million.
Lamm Food Service, 3219 NW Evangeline Thruway, first opened four decades ago and offers a variety of name-brand products from national manufacturers while also supporting companies that make Louisiana products.
Lamm’s leadership and staff will join GS Foods, company officials said.
“As a family-founded business, we take immense pride in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and high-quality foods to our customers,” Lamm CEO Bruce Mattingly, CEO said. “Joining forces with GS Foods, a national food distributor with a rich history and similar values, we believe will enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers while preserving the legacy we have built.”
GS Foods, parent company to Gold Star Foods and GoodSource Solutions, has nearly 50 years in the food service industry and serves some 8,500 customers nationwide. It is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital LLC and A&M Capital Partners.
“Integrating Lamm Food Service into the GS Foods family is expected to strengthen our operations and expand our footprint in the southeast,” GS Foods CEO Sean Leer said.