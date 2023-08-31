National crafts retailer Hobby Lobby will open an Opelousas store early next year, St. Landry economic development officials reported.
The chain, which has one store in Lafayette and another in New Iberia, will move into the former Stage space at 5621 I49 South Service Road next to the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in St. Landry Plaza.
The store is expected to open in the first quarter of next year. Known for moving into former spaces and not constructing new buildings, Hobby Lobby has 840 stores across the country.
The building has been vacant for months after the company initially announced it would be rebranded as a Gordmans.