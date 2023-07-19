Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Home Bank, generated $9.8 million of net income during the second quarter, down from the $11.3 million during the first quarter.
Per share earnings dropped to $1.21 per diluted common share, down from $1.39 in the first quarter, bank officials announced Tuesday.
Loans totaled $2.5 billion as of June 30, up $44.4 million, or 1.8%, from the previous quarter.
The average loan yield was 5.82%, up 15 basis points, bank officials reported, with loan growth across all types and 19% coming from the Houston market.
"Considering everything that has happened in banking during this interest rate cycle, we're pleased with our second quarter performance," President and CEO John W. Bordelon said. "Like every other community bank, we've faced pressure on deposits but have so far been able to retain relationships while keeping the cost of our total deposits below 1% for the second quarter. I think this is due to the strength of our deposit franchise, which is something we were focused on even when rates were near zero."