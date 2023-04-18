Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Home Bank, generated $11.3 million of net income during the first quarter, up from the $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of last year.
Per share earnings rose to $1.39 per diluted common share, up from $1.32 in the fourth quarter, bank officials announced Tuesday.
Loans totaled $2.5 billion as of March 31, up $35.6 million, or 1.5%, from the previous quarter. PPP loans, included in commercial and industry loans, dropped $466,000, or 7%, from previous quarter.
The average loan yield was 5.67%, up 24 basis points, bank officials reported, with loan growth across all types except for consumer loans, bank officials said. Family first mortgage loan growth was strong primarily in the Acadiana, New Orleans and southwest Louisiana markets, while commercial real estate and construction loan growth was strong in the Houston and Northshore markets.
"The headlines for the quarter focused on two well-publicized bank failures, which don't tell the whole story," bank President and CEO John W. Bordelon said. "We continue to attract outstanding commercial talent in various markets throughout our footprint while maintaining a strong credit discipline. As we move forward in 2023, we remain committed to providing exceptional service to our new and existing customers."