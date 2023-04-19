Home sales spiked in Lafayette Parish and across Acadiana in March, putting figures closer to pre-pandemic numbers and indicating the local real estate market’s transition could be complete.
The 460 homes sold in the region, including the 277 sold in Lafayette Parish, were both up at least 25% from February after months of either declines or slight increases dating back to last summer, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Totals through the first quarter remain 30% below last year’s pace when interest rates were still historically low, but the 1,132 homes sold in the region so far ahead of the 1,228 sold in the first quarter of 2019 and the 1,093 sold in the first quarter of 2018. Other numbers were up as well in March, including pending sales and dollar volume.
“At the end of the year, we predicted that we would have an adjustment in the market,” Bacque said. “It actually began in 2022, back to 2018 and 2019 levels, thus proving that the 2021 and 2020 years were truly anomalies. Yes, we are down 30% in the first quarter compared to 2022, but we have short memories. That was the largest first quarter ever. Is (the market adjustment) over? My gut feeling is yes.”
The pending sales could further prove that. Last month there were 568 pendings reported across the region, the highest in 12 months, with 321 of them in Lafayette Parish, which was the highest total since June. Pendings for the region outpaced the pendings in both 2018 and 2019, data shows.
Dollar amount, meanwhile, indicated prices could be bumping back up. In Lafayette Parish, where homes often go for higher prices than outside the region, the average sale price was $299,760, ahead of last month’s $287,137, and pushing the average price for the year to over $280,000.
The average sale price so far this year in the region has also surpassed this time last year, and most of that is due to the rising price of new construction.
In Lafayette Parish, the average sale price of a newly built home has risen from $290,070 the first quarter last year to $325,609 this year. The number of newly built home sold, as a result, dropped by over 100 this year compared to 2022.
“If you took that out of the equation and just looked at existing home sales, average sale prices and median sale prices are pretty flat,” Bacque said. “It’s actually down a little. The new construction is distorting the overall numbers because of its situation. There is also the migration of new construction sales outside of Lafayette Parish to touch a lower price that can’t be matched in Lafayette Parish.”
More houses came on the market in March than in the previous two months, but the total number in the first quarter in both the region and Lafayette Parish were the lowest in about 10 years, Bacque noted. In Lafayette Parish, only 903 new listings were reported, the lowest since 867 put on the market in the first quarter of 2011.
That reflects trends nationally. In the last four weeks ending April 9, new listings were down 25% as part of an eight-month streak of double-digiti declines, according to Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.
Many would-be sellers who recently bought home or refinanced when interest rates reached historic lows are not moving, Bacque noted.
“We believe the nexus of that problem could well be sellers grappling with interest rates as opposed to buyers grappling with interest rates,” he said.