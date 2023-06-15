A national homebuilder that is building developments in the Lafayette area has opened a sales studio in Broussard.
Century Communities, which last year announced plans for about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish and another 59 in Iberia Parish, opened an office recently at 481 Albertson Parkway, Suite 2, company officials announced.
The company, which specializes in a convenient and streamlined process to buy a home, has steadily grown in the Louisiana market since its arrival last year and now has developments in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and the Lake Charles area.
Last year it announced the 137-home Kilchrest project north of Carencro, a 70-townhome WestBend Ridge project along Westbend Road in Lafayette and the 31-home Mills Terrace project in Scott. The company is selling lots in the Mills Terrace development.
Based in Colorado, Century Communities is now in 45 markets in 18 states.