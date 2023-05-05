The historic Hotel Bentley in Alexandria caught fire this morning, multiple news agencies are reporting.
Video from KALB in Alexandria shows smoke coming from the roof of the building before crews put out the fire.
The Town Talk reported there was one person injured as result of the fire, but officials have not confirmed that.
The hotel is a showpiece of downtown Alexandria, having been built in 1907 by Joseph Bentley, who was a Pennsylvania native who became wealthy in the lumber industry in central Louisiana, according to the hotel’s website.
#WATCH Smoke is coming from the Hotel Bentley downtown >> https://t.co/6HVvaIXtDs pic.twitter.com/O8gm03tvII— KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) May 5, 2023