A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company.
United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced.
UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a diverse selection of equipment to meet customers’ needs, with a geographical reach over North America. Billed as one of the largest land transportation carries in the U.S., UVL has over 100 facilities across the country, over 1,200 owner-operates, drivers and equipment and more than 30,000 partnered carriers.
Founded in 2021, Bluestem Equity focuses on operating and partnering with businesses serving the industrial and construction sectors.
"Over the past decade, UVL has been under the ownership of a group of large capital providers and credit managers,” UVL President Colby Domingue said. “Bluestem's purchase allows us to partner with an industrial services leader with similar goals and ambitions. With our renewed emphasis on customers, employees and partners, Bluestem and UVL will work together to continue to build our business into a formidable presence in the logistics industry."