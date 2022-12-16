Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022.
While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined.
We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish that closed and more in Acadiana that also closed. That’s more than the nine we compiled in 2021, 13 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.
Does that follow national trends? Hard to say. Tens of thousands of restaurants have closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, reports indicate, but exactly how many remains elusive.
The National Restaurant Association estimates that 1 out of every 3 restaurants fail in the first year. Restaurants are harder to operate than other businesses and often have smaller profit margins.
So when inflation exploded on the U.S. economy, restaurants took a hit.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the bigger ones that went away this year:
Bouree: The Youngsville eatery made a comeback in March after being closed for a year following a fire that began when aprons and towels spontaneously caught fire after being placed in the storeroom while still hot. Owners Tony and Tina Robertson stayed the course to reopen the business at 1821 Chemin Metairie Parkway.
“It’s been a long year for us, but we are excited about our new beginning and hope you will be, too,” the owners posted on social media just before reopening.
But the joy ended recently. The Robertsons, who opened Bouree in 2019, closed it for good in late November.
Tula Tacos + Amigos: This one may have been a surprise to some people, but the Mexican restaurant with a twist at 427 Jefferson St. that opened in 2019 announced last month it would close.
It specialized in Mexico City-style street tacos and was part of the part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries that includes Central Pizza.
Owners, however, did tease a new concept coming soon in the space.
Molly N Anya’s Fast Food: In summer 2019 Roni LaCroix brought in all new equipment to open his latest business venture, Molly & A’Nya’s Fast Food, toward the back of the Northgate Mall. It was part of a wave of locally owned businesses moving into what was for years the main shopping mall in Lafayette.
But some of those businesses have come and gone, and LaCroix finally shut down his restaurant for good last month. He cited increasing costs of supplies, including the price of cooking oil that had more than doubled.
Trapp’s Seafood: The word got out on this one a bit that the restaurant’s building was sold and the owners were getting run out. Not so.
Tim Metcalf, owner of Dean-O’s Pizza and Prejean’s Restaurant, said the Trapp’s owners came to him in their move to get out of the restaurant business. Metcalf bought the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and will open another Prejean’s there.
Trapp’s was co-owned by Joey Trappey, part of the Trappey family that for years operating the food processing plants in New Iberia and Lafayette. The restaurant, which opened in 2019, closed in September.
The Rusted Rooster: This local favorite at 105 St. Landry St. had operated for 10 years before owners pulled the plug on it in June.
Described as Southern brunch fare like fried chicken and biscuits in a cozy, down-home venue with eclectic décor, the restaurant had developed a following. But now it lives on through Saturday appearances at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park.
Lucky’s Fire & Smoke: This one opened with much fanfare in south Lafayette in the former Zuhause space at at 6774 Johnston St. back in May. Under the operation of Lafayette restaurant operator Eddie Khoury, it featured waygu beef, an expensive cut of meat desired for high its fat content and served aged and smoked.
But social media posts lit up later in the year when the restaurant unexpectedly closed in October. A second Lucky’s location, in Detroit, has also closed, online searches indicate.
Alibi Bar & Grill: This eatery may have been best known as what followed behind in the former Saint Street Inn. Alibi opened in February 2021 in the space at 407 Brook Ave.
Another restaurant, Park Bistro, opened in the same space earlier this week.
G Tavern: The eatery tucked away in the Juliet Hotel building in downtown Lafayette opened two years ago during the pandemic. But after a change in ownership and name — it was initially branded Grocery Tavern and Delicatessen — the business closed for good in August.
When it first opened at 802 Jefferson St., it offered sandwiches along with cured meats, cheese and breads.
Dax on Verot: The eatery that served seafood, poboys and hamburgers at 1832 Verot School Road for 18 years closed in June after the property owners sold to a New Orleans real estate company that will likely build apartments on the property.
Owners Charlie and Kathryn Shank indicated on Facebook they lost their lease on the property, which sold for $3.75 million.
GL’s Mongolian Grill: The Asian restaurant was opened for about two years in the former Coyote Blues space near the Acadiana Mall at 5741 Johnston St. before the owners closed it in June.
When it opened, owners noted how the restaurant had an open grill that allowed customers to watch their food being cooked.
Others that closed in Acadiana in 2022 were:
- Sombrero’s Mexican restaurant in north Lafayette
- Bosco’s Specialty Meats, U.S. 90 in Broussard
- Pizzaville USA near UL-Lafayette
- Deja Brew coffee house
- Cajun Market Donut Co. locations in Carencro and on Rue Louis XIV in Lafayette
- Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine
- Frank’s Po-boys in Opelousas
- Good Eats Kitchen
- The Jambalaya Shoppe
- Heavenly Taste in the old Wing Fingers
- Chicken Salad Chick locations in downtown Lafayette and the Oil Center
- Royal Curry Indian Cuisine
- Sam’s Southern Eatery locations in Lafayette and Broussard
- Brick & Spoon
- Romacelli Bistro
- Pho Clay to Go in Broussard
- Maybe’s Lounge in Youngsville
- Jerk Xpress
- Las Palmitas on Congress
- KOK Wings in the Acadiana Mall
- Louisiana Poboys on Pinhook Road