Construction could start at the end of this month on the HTeaO location in Lafayette, which would be the company’s first entry into Louisiana.
The quick-serve fresh-brewed ice tea franchise will open at 1606 Kaliste Saloom Road and is expected to be open by the first of the year, franchisee Kylie Roussell said. The business got approved for a building permits with Lafayette Consolidated Government this week for the 2,000-square-foot building near River Ranch.
The brand, with locations in large and small markets in Texas and four other states, is growing quickly with 95 locations planned to be open by the end of the year and another 100 sites under construction. It expects to award its largest amount of franchise agreements next year, company officials said.
HteaO moved up over 100 spots in this year’s Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur magazine compared to a year ago.
“They’re getting picked up as one of the fastest-growing franchises by a lot of news outlets and organizations that watch that,” Roussell said. “The goal of HteaO is the Sun Belt. They want to connect Texas all the way up to the Carolinas and maybe even beyond in the South — just everybody who likes tea.”
HTeaO brands itself as the largest iced tea franchise in the U.S. and includes 26 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea that are made naturally without powders or syrups. It also sells water and equips each store with a water plant that creates pure-tasting water.
The store is a chance for Roussell, a Crowley native, and her husband and their business partners to open a franchised business in Lafayette. The partners, she said, own a convenience store in Iowa and were the ones who shared the HteaO concept.
“I started doing research, and when I research things, I look for reasons not to do it,” she said. “I couldn’t find any. At first we said, we’ll do Lake Charles, but my heart kept saying Lafayette. That’s what I really pushed for — I (thought) this would be amazing in Lafayette.”