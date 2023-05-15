When it came time to decide where to attend college, Yamane Hill narrowed her choices to three: LSU, Xavier of New Orleans or the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
By the time the calendar hit May and her high school graduation approaching, she still wasn’t sure. Then a package came in the mail. Inside was a shirt with the words “Ragin’ Cajuns” on it and a letter that read, “Welcome to the family.”
The culprit? Her mom.
“I didn’t know where I was going, and she was like, ‘You have to go somewhere,’” said Hill, a native of Phoenix in Plaquemines Parish. “My mom sent in my acceptance letter. Next thing I know I got the shirt. I said, ‘OK, I guess so.’”
Fast forward years later, her mom was right. She graduates this weekend with a degree in secondary education and English, but that’s only part of her story. After doing her student teaching at Southside High School, she will stay on to teach 11th- and 12th-grade English and live in Lafayette after graduation.
Hill was like many other graduating seniors who participated in a poll conducted earlier this spring that indicates UL students generally like living and Lafayette and hope to stay after graduation. Lafayette, she said, has Mardi Gras and other celebrations similar to ones she attended in New Orleans; but in Lafayette, it feels much safer.
The poll, conducted this spring by UL graduate level communications students for The Acadiana Advocate, showed that many grads consider Lafayette a good place to start their careers and would consider recommending people move to Lafayette.
“I think a lot of the ones who aren’t from here just felt comfortable being here,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities for us. There are jobs, especially if you’re a teacher. And that southern hospitality is still here. It’s really welcoming to young people. I just don’t think all of them know it yet, especially if they’re just starting out, but by the time you’re a senior, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going anywhere.’”
The poll’s results can help shine some light on what young professionals are looking for amid discussion among leaders in Lafayette Parish about attracting and retaining young talent. For two years now One Acadiana has led the initiative through its Vibrant Community Summit sessions about making the area more attractive to young adults seeking to start their professional careers.
The strategy gets repeated at nearly every turn: Capital follows talent, and talent follows place. Simply put, a vibrant city will attract talented young people, which will then attract employers seeking workers.
Of the 425 who participated in the poll, nearly half would recommend people move to Lafayette. More than 40% felt Lafayette is both a good place to start a career and were satisfied with the job opportunities.
“There’s this stereotype of younger college students just coming out and they don’t want to work,” said UL professor Stephenson Waters, whose class conducted the survey. “They’re looking for careers that will keep them employed in the long term. They’re looking for a place to build a life like anybody else, and I think that takes commitment from a community in terms of investment and industry. Everybody has to pay attention to that because if we don’t give them the opportunity, of course they’re going to leave. And that’s going to kill the city.”
The city has room to improve, and the poll supported that, including questions on public education. But the results largely mirrored One Acadiana’s two quality of life surveys that indicated people mostly like living in Lafayette. Those surveys begged the question from Pensacola philanthropist Quint Studer: If living in Lafayette is so enjoyable, why are not more people moving here?
Consider this: While the overall population of Lafayette Parish has trickled up in recent years, the percent of those in that target age brackets (ages 20-34) has fallen from 25% in 2014 to 22.1% in 2021, Census estimates show. The 35-44 age group rose from 12.4% in 2014 to 14.3% in 2021.
What the grads say
Maxwell Gill is not originally from Lafayette but has been here long enough to claim it. Active at First Baptist Church in downtown Lafayette, he’s spent lots of his time downtown and around the UL campus. When it came time to decide where to attend college, the choice was obvious.
This weekend he will graduate from UL with a finance degree. A job with State Farm awaits him at the end of May.
Would he recommend people move to Lafayette? Yes. Among those polled, 33.1% agreed they would along with 15.5% who strongly agreed. Only 21.3% either disagreed or strongly disagreed.
“If I had a chance to stay here or go to a big city, I would definitely stay here,” Gill said. “It’s just a good vibe. With young families at the church, I kind of see that demographic here, maybe not Lafayette proper but Youngsville and areas like that. Those are booming areas. I think there’s a lot of modernization that’s happening, especially with Topgolf and things like that. I do think it’s a good spot.”
Responses, however, differed when the topic shifted to public education and how they feel about starting a family here. While they were overly supportive of their educational experience and the quality of education at UL, 43% disagreed that public schools are properly funded in Acadiana.
When offered the statement that “If I started a family in the Acadiana area, I believe my children would get a quality education,” more than half either disagreed or were neutral. Only 13.7% strongly agreed.
Mary Wells, a Franklin native who switched to a general studies major late and will graduate this summer, said she’s seen slight improvement in Lafayette since arriving in 2017. She’s had at least five jobs since then and currently works 40 hours a week while taking 18 credit hours this spring.
She is all set to start a business in Houston after graduation. The store’s website is set to go live the day after commencement, she said.
“Lafayette has improved slightly since I’ve been here,” Wells said. “I was living on the north side, and now I live on the south side. It’s just a huge, huge difference. The thing is there’s limited growth out here. No matter what job you get, there’s limited growth.”
The next move
Young Smart & Local is a growing national effort that focuses on attracting and retaining young talent. Its second conference last fall welcomed 150 leaders from more than 50 cities who realize that talent will drive their ability to grow. Its next conference will be in New Orleans this fall and is expected to double its attendance.
The effort emerged from Campus Philly, a Philadelphia-based group that for years had that same mission of targeting young talent, President Jennifer Kebea said. That organization has made significant strides in retaining talent, she said, from 25% of graduates 20 years ago to 50% today.
Raising that percentage requires involving everything that touches that person’s life. But a big key, she said, is the job.
“The hook is the job and the internships that these young people are going to occupy and ultimately grow in,” she said. “That’s going to be what hooks them in a region. Bringing in all those stakeholders is really crucial. We work with (various agencies) to really amplify the best the region has to offer for young people so that young people are seeing it and experiencing it. ”
Among other things, a city’s walkability is also important, she noted. In Lafayette, walkability downtown and its connection to UL remains a topic of discussion. A vibrant downtown is one of Studer’s four pillars of a vibrant community along with education, civic engagement and small business growth.
Downtown is the No. 1 gathering place for UL students, said UL President Joseph Savoie. Efforts are underway to hold classes downtown. It’s only two blocks from campus, but the pathway to get there, he noted, needs improvement.
“There’s always work to be done to make improvements,” Savoie said. “Young people are important because they’re creative, they’re energetic and enthusiastic. All that creates growth, and growth creates investment. ”
The efforts in the two years since the Vibrant Community initiative began has begun to yield results, said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. The recent residential developments downtown now have occupancy rates over 90%, and companies such as CGI continue to lure in young talent to the area, he said.
“Building a more vibrant region to support talent attraction is a long game,” Wayman said. “But our region is already seeing progress that should be celebrated. These are all indicators of steps in the right direction.”