Justin Unger, who ran track and cross country for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has taken a job with an engineering firm in Shreveport after he graduates this weekend with a degree in mechanical engineering and a 3.7 GPA.
Moving away from Lafayette, he said, was not something he wanted to do.
“I really couldn’t see myself leaving, honestly,” the New Orleans area native said. “I’d miss the culture here, the food, and luckily the opportunities in my field were robust enough that I was able to land a job directly after graduation. I really wanted to stay here when I graduated. I applied for everything I could find, but there just wasn’t a job that fit what I was looking for.”
He admitted there were other concerns, including the state early childhood education in Louisiana. In the survey of about 1,200 upcoming UL graduates, only 36% agreed that school systems in Acadiana provide a quality education for young children. Just under half were neutral on the statement.
But those these issues are fixable. The city has consistently growing and improving on its quality of life in the time he’s been at UL. He cited the construction projects like a Dave & Buster’s and Jet Coffee as a plus.
“The city has grown so much just in my four years here,” he said. “The job market is what is forcing me to leave, but if the expansion continues, then hopefully that won’t be an issue that graduates are facing in five or 10 years.”