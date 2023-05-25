An ice house and shrimp processing facility in Delcambre has closed, putting some shrimpers in the area without access to an ice facility.
The Ocean Harvest facility shut down operations on Monday and issued severance documents to its employees, said Wendell Verret, director of the Twin Parish Port Commission.
The move, he indicated, could be only a temporary one. The owners, Illinois-based Fortune Seafood, has invested substantially in the facility, “so we believe business will reopen shortly.”
“We're giving the owners time to take care of the situation,” Verret said. “In the meantime, an ice facility in Intracoastal (City) will be proving ice for the shrimp boat who dock in Delcambre.”
Shrimpers in the Delcambre area were upset about Ocean Harvest’s closure, KLFY reported. It is one of the only ones in the area for local commercial shrimpers.
“The message we want to really get across to everybody is that Delcambre is at a loss without ice,” longtime commercial shrimper Joseph Sauce said.