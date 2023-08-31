Chris Granger is one of downtown Lafayette’s newest investors, but already tired of hearing about crime.
“It really drives me nuts,” he said.
Speaking inside the newly remodeled The Jefferson — the former Jefferson Street Pub building he bought earlier this year for $2.5 million — Granger admits the amount of concerns have lessened in recent years but remain out there. Their claims that it’s not safe to live downtown is inaccurate at best.
“Listen, no matter where you are, what city or what neighborhood you’re in, there’s the opportunity for something to happen,” said Granger, who spoke during Wednesday’s Lunch N Learn event hosted by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.
“There’s just so much to do downtown, and I think people automatically reject downtown because of [the misconception]. In the last few years we’ve been downtown I’ve seen a shift in a lot of people, but I think there’s still a ton of work to do.”
Granger and his business, Maison Title, have been along the edges of downtown in recent years and bought the former Petro House at 1118 Jefferson St. after previously buying a building along Congress Street.
He is still moving forward on downtown properties. Ton’s Drive-In in Broussard will open its location in the small bar section of the building next month. Other projects are in motion, all of which are aimed at what he described as “getting boots on the ground.”
The Jefferson is the latest new business to open in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, which is viewed as the connecting piece of the historic street in downtown Lafayette. Construction has begun on the old bank building that will house One Acadiana.
“When we travel, we always end up in the downtown of wherever we are,” he said. “I just love the feel of downtown. I just think there’s an opportunity to look at some really cool things. I just want more people to see how cool and beautiful downtown can be and want to spend their money here.”
Downtown Lafayette could use more amenities that could enhance living there, said Leah Graeff, executive director at Maison Title. An exercise gym, she noted, would be useful for people who might not be able to make it to their regular gym but could use it in a pinch, she said.
A grocery store “would be amazing,” she said.
Downtown has grown its residential base in recent years and has the Convent & Lee project, which will include more than 200 residential units with some commercial spaces, that could finally begin once Lafayette City Court is moved.
“We still have a lot of potential to grow our residential base,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and the Downtown Development Authority. “There are a lot of people who are working on that effort. There’s been some challenges in infrastructure, prices right now, interest rates — it’s kind of a weird time. But I think there’s a lot of momentum and energy.”