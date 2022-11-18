Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location.
Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
The property is the northern corner in the undeveloped property next Costco in what is phase 2 of the Ambassador Town Center. It would be adjacent to the property owned by Key Real Estate of New Orleans that is expected to house 335 high-end apartments.
Arco/Murray has recently partnered with TopGolf on ventures in other cities, including Seattle, Huntsville, Alabama, and Memphis, Tenn. The Chicago-based company has built more than 50 TopGolf locations around the country, reports indicate.
TopGolf officials have not yet responded to an inquiry about the development, but multiple sources have confirmed it with The Acadiana Advocate.
At TopGolf, which opened a Baton Rouge location along Interstate 10 in nearly four years ago, players hit golf balls that are equipped with microchips that track accuracy and distance and score each drive. Each location has a full bar selling beer, wine and cocktails, along with a menu featuring dishes such as hamburgers, wings and flatbreads.
ARCO/Murray was the builder for the Baton Rouge location.
It now has over 82 locations across the globe and most recently opened a Louisville, Kentucky, location that will employ 500.
The property would also be next to the site that Dave & Busters is believed to be interested in occupying. The company has filed for a building permit but has not yet bought the property.
Other properties have sold in the development, which will include a Smalls Sliders restaurant, a Japanese hibachi grill, a Jet Coffee and other businesses.
Not part of the development but nearby is 27.5 acres at 4800 Ambassador Caffery Parkway that recently went under contract to be sold, records indicate. The property is listed at $20 million and is zoned commercial heavy.