Trader Joe’s is actively scouting the Lafayette market to open a store, a commercial real estate agent said.
The grocery chain that is often ranked as one of the most popular in the country is actively searching for a location in the Lafayette market, said Seth Citron, senior adviser for Stirling Properties, during the Acadiana Commercial Outlook hosted by the Realtors Commercial Alliance of Acadiana on Wednesday.
After initial attempts years ago to open in Lafayette, the company is “back sniffing around,” he said.
“They are active. That’s what I understand,” Citron said. “I don’t know where they’ll land and I don’t know when, but I know they’re at least active right now.”
He declined to speculate any more regarding a possible store opening but did note the changing landscape of the retail market in Lafayette may have renewed the company’s interest.
Trader Joe’s has locations in Metairie and Baton Rouge, both of which are believed to be leased locations in shopping centers. Citron said the company may look at either buying or leasing a space in the Lafayette market, which currently has a small number of vacancies.
Trader Joe’s has four stores planned for 2023 in the U.S. already after opening seven last year, some of which were in small to mid-sized markets. A recent national poll from YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm, ranked Trader Joe’s the second-most popular grocery store in the U.S. overall but No. 1 among female respondents.
The pending arrival of Topgolf, Dave & Busters and the nearby Rouses Market in south Lafayette shows the strength of the market, “and they’re going to want to be a part of that,” Citron said of Trader Joe’s.
“Three or four years ago, maybe not so. Maybe they had a little cold feet," he said. "These are tenants — specifically Topgolf and Dave & Busters — that I did not think I would see anytime soon in Lafayette. Nothing against Lafayette. But these guys traditionally, or at least five to 10 years ago, looked for much a larger metro, much bigger demographics. We have a regional connectivity here that I think was very intriguing to them.”
That area of south Lafayette Parish has some of the highest levels of household incomes and accessbility to large residential developments in Broussard and Youngsville.
It also has a growing number of grocery stores. Once the Rouses Market opens at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Verot School Road, you can choose from eight grocery stores within a 3-mile radius of the intersection at Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Citron also noted the Acadiana Mall, which lost the Buckle store when it moved to the River Marketplace shopping center next to Target, is “not trending in the right direction.”
Old Navy, which moved from its space next to the mall to a smaller one at the Ambassador Town Center, is paying 50-60% more in rental rate at its new location but store officials “could not be happier with their (sales) numbers,” he said.
Citron predicted the store will become one of the company’s top performing stores in the Gulf South region as the result of the move.