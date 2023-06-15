A Houston-based development company has bought land along U.S. 190 in Opelousas for a Chick-fil-A location.
The buyer, listed as Hwy 190 Y.O. LLC and registered to Jeff Mallett with Cadre Realty, paid $700,000 for 1.88 acres near the northeast corner of Landry and Wallior streets next to the CVS Drugstore in a deal that closed earlier this month, St. Landry Parish land records show.
Cadre Realty is a retail commercial real estate firm that specializes in, among other things, project management and developments for Chick-fil-A, its website indicates. Chick-fil-A, which bought all its properties in Lafayette, was not the buyer. The Boagni family was the seller.
City officials had worked for months to improve the traffic signal at the intersection as well the water and sewer lines to prepare for the project, all of which was funded by the Opelousas Downtown Development District, said Bill Rodier, St. Landry Economic Development executive director.
Chick-fil-A had requested a turning lane off Landry Street to handle increased traffic, stlandrynow.com first reported.
“If not for those improvements, this project would not have happened,” he said. “In some ways, it’s bigger than just Chick-fil-A coming to Opelousas. It’s a big perceptual thing to the people of this community to have something like Chick-fil-A right at their front door.”
It would be the latest expansion by the popular chain in Acadiana and in south Louisiana. The company could open its latest Lafayette location at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road in August, a spokesperson said.
The Opelousas location will be the latest commercial development in that area. Billy’s Boudin & Cracklins is building a location just east of Lowe’s along the I-49 Service Road, and Whataburger franchisee GVCS LLC has bought a 1.3-acre tract just south of that site to build, Rodier said.