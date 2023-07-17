Janise’s Supermarket in Sunset will be sold to an Arkansas supermarket company.
Harps Food Stores, which operates 146 stores in smaller markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas, has an agreement to buy the store at 147 Oak Tree Park Drive from the Janise family, which has operated the store for nearly 50 years, Harps officials announced.
Janise's announced Monday it will close at 8 p.m. July 24 and reopen as Harps at 10 a.m. July 28.
Terms were not disclosed.
The store, which will be add to its recently purchased stores in Louisiana, will retain the Janise’s staff, and the transaction should close at the end of July. Harps bought stores in Ball, Ferriday and Vidalia last fall.
The store was knowns as Sunset Community Store for 27 years until Janise’s parents, Larry and Jean Janise, retired in 2001. Dory and Dwayne Janise and Lori and Kevin Labbe purchased the store and changed its name to Janise’s Supermarket to recognize and pay tribute to their family.
Harps is an employee-owned company and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930.