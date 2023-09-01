JC Penney, which three years ago announced plans to close its Acadiana Mall store only to reverse course, is now planning $1 billion in upgrades throughout the company to revive its business.
The investment will go toward remodeling its stores, upgrading its online shopping site and app and making its supply network more efficient so that online orders are delivered more quickly, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
JCPenney’s CEO Marc Rosen, who took the company’s helm in November 2021 and has served as an executive at Levi Strauss and Walmart, is renewing the chain’s focus on its core middle-income shoppers with affordable fashion and housewares.
The company filed for Chapter 11 in Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group. It announced plans to close the Acadiana Mall store in the summer of 2020 amid a round of closures but backed off the move a month later.
J.C. Penney has two stores in Lafayette, including one it owns on Louisiana Avenue. It leases the 61,256-square-foot space at the Acadiana Mall after selling it to a Miami-based real estate investment firm in 2019.