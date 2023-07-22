Jet Coffee will move into the former Johnston Street Java location.
The four-year-old company announced Saturday on Facebook it would move into the spot at 3123 Johnston St. once the Johnson Street Java closes next week.
“We’re so excited to keep growing and serving in Acadiana one coffee at a time,” the post read.
The location would be the fourth for Jet Coffee, owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini, who first opened in Lafayette in 2019 in a 1,800-square-foot space at 101 Camino Real Road. The Tommasinis have since opened a Broussard location and plan to open a third near Dave & Busters.