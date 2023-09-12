Paul Averett had narrowed down two markets to expand his Pineville-based pizza restaurant, Jim Deggy’s Brick Oven Pizza. It was Lafayette or Bossier City.
It was a visit to Lafayette when he walked out of Reve Coffee Roasters and saw it: the former Dat Dog building on the edge of downtown.
That was several months ago, and now Averett is hoping to open in mid-January his new concept, Jim Deggy’s Brick Oven Pizza & Brewery, in the space at 201 Jefferson St. that has sat empty for nearly three years.
“Anybody you talk to says Lafayette is moving,” said Averett, who retired from the military and first opened in 2020 after existing as a food truck for three years. “They say Lafayette people got the money and like to go out to eat. My general manager comes down here a lot, and she likes the area. It looks like a really good market down here.”
The business will occupy the restaurant space on the bottom floor of the historic 12,000-square-foot building with a pizza and brewery concept featuring hand-tossed 10-inch pizzas cooked in a brick oven over wood fires along with wings and salads. It was also include about 10 in-house-brewed craft style beers along with some cocktails, he said.
The concept, long rumored for months, was to include an Alexandria-based brewery as a business partnership, but guidelines would not allow it, Averette said. Instead, the business, which needed months to get approval as a brewery, will not operate as a traditional brewery.
Most of the brewing process will done off site while the wort, yeast and hops will be added on site and then be fermented, he said.
The pizza menu includes unique combinations, including the popular Voodoo, which features alfredo base, mozzarella, provolone, cream cheese, pepperoni, boudin, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese. Other pizzas have boudin, goat cheese, cream cheese or hot honey and are known for their hand-tossed crust.
The exterior of the building, which was bought by local property owner Ravi Daggula after Dat Dog closed in spring 2020, will get a makeover, he said. It will lose its colorful exterior in favor of a dark gray.
“We’re looking at keeping the same footprint on the inside but changing the whole theme and the whole décor up,” Averett said. “We want it to be a pizza place first and a brewery second because we want it to be completely family-friendly.”
The business will be a welcome sight for downtown officials who have lamented the empty space, perhaps the most identifiable space on downtown’s northern edge, for months. Daggula, whose ownership group Greenbriar Investments paid $1.645 million for the building, first announced the building had a tenant back in January.
The building is already home to a lounge, Bliss Cocktail Lounge, in the back of the bottom floor. The 3,800-square-foot top floor, which had been unfinished, has undergone repairs and could have a tenant officially signed up by the end of the week who will bring “another cool concept,” Daggula said.
“For a long time there was no activity in that area (of downtown),” he said. “I think finding a business that would anchor that will revive that area of downtown. It was very hard (to find a tenant) because I didn’t want to give it to anyone. I wanted to bring in something unique.”