A virtual job fair for displaced ASAP workers will be held this week after the company announced it would let go of 89 employees in November.
The customer service and call center virtual job fair will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and will be hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The event is open to the public as well.
The fair will be on the Brazen platform and can be accessed by computer, tablet or smart phone. Job seekers should visit lafayette.org/jobfairs to register and set up a Brazen profile before the event and then can review the participating companies and available jobs.
During event hours, job seekers will log into Brazen and participate in text-based chats with company representatives.
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. Workers will be permanently let go on Tuesday.
ASAP reported a $73.5 million net loss in the third quarter, the fourth consecutive time the business has ended a quarter in the red.