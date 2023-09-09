The story started out like so many others. Johnny Blancher and his young family got out of New Orleans with just a few hours to spare before Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans in 2005.
At the time, his wife was four months pregnant with the couple’s third child. They all landed in Lafayette with an aunt and uncle in a house that quickly overflowed with people. Thirteen people showed up to the house seeking refuge.
The following year, he traveled back and forth to check on his Mid-City home, which took in 3 feet of water, and the family business, Rock ‘n’ Bowl. Recovery came quicker than expected, and the iconic New Orleans business was one of the first businesses to open along the Gulf Coast.
Other businesses followed suit, and he later realized two things along the way: He and his family enjoyed Lafayette, and all it takes is for someone to start something before others will follow.
Fast forward years later to when he and the family moved to Lafayette and he opened the Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette in the old Whitney Bank building downtown in 2018. Blancher discovered how seemingly haphazard the residential development was spread out across the area and how downtown had limited residential options.
“There’s something I didn’t understand when I got here,” Blancher said. “Lafayette grew up by growing out — plow down another cane field and put in another development. It’s always been, like, that’s the easiest way to do it.
“So to look insular and look inside at the heart of the city and see what we can do to improve it, I guess was not feasible or the economics were easier another way. I looked at it as, yeah, but we’re missing a product. And since 2016, I’m not the only one who thinks that.”
Now, along with his ownership group, Blancher is the face behind what could be the largest residential project in downtown Lafayette by far and one that downtown officials hope will encourage others to follow.
First introduced in February, the Convent & Lee project planned for the section of Lee Avenue between Convent and Stewart streets is a public/private partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government that includes 177 residential units and commercial spaces to be wrapped around a city-owned parking garage along with 31 units two blocks over along Caillouet Place.
It has some moving parts and is likely several years away from reality, but it cleared its first hurdle this week when the Lafayette City Council approved $9.5 million toward relocating the Lafayette City Court and the City Marshal’s Office.
On the surface, the project could be an immediate financial boost, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Property taxes would multiply for both city and parish collections, and construction — estimated to take three years — could net $1.3 million in sales tax provided all purchases are made in Louisiana.
LCG is optimistic about the potential for the project moving forward, Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter said.
“This project is exciting, and it has some positive impact potential,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “Yes, from an economic standpoint but also from the standpoint of being catalytic to attract even more residential downtown. If you think about really great downtowns, there exists that happy mixture of residents, retail, office space and restaurants, and I just think it would be a great opportunity.”
Yes, more residential downtown
If you’re looking to rent an apartment at the Lofts at the Municipal, the 69-unit development that opened last year in the old federal courthouse, you will have to put your name on a waiting list.
The demand took about three months to stabilize, developer E.J. Krampe said, but it's been strong ever since. Tenants run the gamut in ages and professions, and it validated the studies that showed a significant demand to live in downtown Lafayette.
Downtown leaders often point to the 2017 study that showed a five-year demand for 1,000 new residential units, but so far only 200 have been built. Blancher’s project, which would be across Lee Street from the Lofts at the Municipal, would not put the current total at only half.
“My project wasn’t to dominate downtown,” Krampe said. “My project was to spur other development, and I think it’s done that. I think Johnny’s deal, if that all works out, would be great. We should be able to support a significant number of units downtown.”
Downtown living has become trendy in larger markets across the country for years. In Greenville, South Carolina, when local leaders toured there as part of the 2019 Leadership Exchange, city officials there pointed out the residential complexes that were in front of parking garages peppered in the downtown area.
In Lafayette, downtown living didn’t really take off until the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts opened in 2019. Real estate experts called it “catalytic” back then. Now with that and the Lofts at the Municipal fully operational, it’s not uncommon to see someone walking their dog downtown both in the mornings and evenings — something Blancher noted he never saw happening only a couple of years ago.
“I think talent attraction and retention should be at the top of all our minds now,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “(Other cities) have really put their focus on creating housing and amenities for young people to want to live in their cities. There are tons of downtowns that are way ahead of us, but we can look at what all they’ve done and what’s worked and not worked.”
Blancher’s project, she noted, could be a major step in that direction, despite it involving so many moving parts.
If LCG is successful in moving city court to the Lemoine building at 214 Jefferson St. and the marshal’s office to 108 Jefferson St., along with acquiring the nearby parking lots, the current city court property would be replatted with the city of Lafayette owning the parking garage and Blancher's group owning the lots surrounding it.
The part of the building facing Lee Avenue will have four commercial spaces, one of which Blancher hopes to house a grocery store.
“I think this project is an example of, ‘We’ve never done this before,’” Begnaud said. “So we have to not only convince them that downtown residential development is critical, but moving things around and shaking things up in order to make that happen is the right move. The reality is these deals are complicated.”
The parking question
It’s the parking garage that many point to as being possibly the biggest catalyst in this project. Lee Avenue has been identified as a possible second main commercial artery through downtown, and the DDA got $500,000 in state capital outlay funding to come up with a design for the street from University Avenue to the railroad tracks, Begnaud said.
Downtown leaders see Lee Avenue a strategic redevelopment area, and it’s easy to see why. Also planned is the Ashby Crossing project at the former Don’s Seafood space that owners say could include commercial and two residential projects. The First United Methodist Church has land that could be developed in the future.
The corner of Lee Avenue and Vermilion Street is one of the major intersections downtown, Begnaud said. It’s why downtown officials spearheaded an effort to install new playground equipment at Sans Souci Park.
“That whole Lee Avenue can really transform downtown in a positive way,” said Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate. “I hope that’s what happens. The guys that own (Ashby Crossing), they’re talking apartments now. If they get that built and Johnny starts in that direction, then we’ve got something.”
A parking garage on Lee Avenue, Blancher noted, could facilitate all that development and provide relief for current businesses even as far as Johnston Street.
“There’s been a lot of work (DDA) has done and the city has done,” he said. “LCG has worked hard on this with drainage and infrastructure projects. There’s a whole plan about, hey, if we put this together, this has worked in other cities. And Lee Avenue is where that can happen.”